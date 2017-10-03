Misa Malawi has a great new website!

We are very excited! MISA Malawi has launched an entirely new website to better serve the freedom of expression community in southern Africa.

We’ve spent months completely reworking how our new site is organised so it’s much simpler to navigate and find what you’re are looking for. We’ve also overhauled the design to make it easier on the eye.

Plus you can now visit our website from your mobile, tablet or computer – whatever works best for you.

Here’s what you can discover on malawi.misa.org.

Who we are. Learn about our board, the governing council and our staff. Find out how to become a member and how and where you can contact us.

Issues we address. Explore the topics we focus on, such as freedom of expression and media freedom monitoring. To make the site more straightforward to use, each issue is regularly updated with media alerts, news and statements on that topic.

News. Browse this section for articles, analysis, reactions and statements about freedom of expression, access to information and online privacy in Zimbabwe. We use text, video and infographics to help you better understand what the issues are. Keep up to date on the state of media freedom in Zimbabwe with our media alerts recording violations and victories.

Media Directory. Find contact details of media outlets in Malawi from community broadcasters to newspapers and media training organisations.

Resource Centre. Explore our extensive collection of reports, legislation and publications related to freedom of expression and access to information in Zimbabwe and the region. To make it even easier for you, we’ve grouped some of the resources together into topic headings.

We’ll be adding fresh content regularly, so don’t forget to keep coming back to see what’s new.

Tell us what you think

We’d love to hear what you think about our new website. Get in touch and share what’s great, what we can improve and what you’d find useful.

Facebook: MisaMalawi

Email: info(at)misamalawi.org

Thanks to our partners

We’d like to thank Deutsche Welle Akademie, a German media training organisation, for all their fantastic technical and editorial support in helping launch our new website. We are also grateful to Germany’s Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development for their help in funding the project.

MISA Malawi is using the balloon photo Ballons en fête by Thierry Leclerc under the Creative Commons license CC BY-ND 2.0.