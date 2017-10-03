MISA Malawi introduces Journalism Mentorship Programme

MISA Malawi is inviting its paid-up members to apply for a three months mentorship program which will run from October 1 – December 31, 2017.

The Chapter has embarked on the mentorship program to transfer skills and expertise from seasoned journalists to upcoming ones within the sector.

All successful applicants will be paired with mentors based on field, skills and knowledge gaps.

Among the areas where journalists will receive practical training on include investigative journalism, interviewing skills, online writing, feature writing, sports reporting and community radio broadcasting.

All applicants should submit an updated CV and one paged letter detailing why they want to participate in the program, area of interest, past experience and career vision.

Applications must reach the Secretariat by 5 pm on Friday, 15th September, 2017, addressed to the National Director, MISA Malawi, P.0. Box 30463, Lilongwe, or emailed to info@misamalawi.org.

MISA Malawi would like to thank the following mentors for accepting to offer their services:

Kondwani Munthali

Mabvuto Banda

Eunice Chipangula

Brian Ligomeka

Siphat Msusa

Gabriel Kamlomo

Sellina Nkowani

Suzgo Chitete

Victor Kaonga

Jessy Puwapuwa

Theresa Chapulapula

Peter Kanjere

Tamanda Matebule

Gregory Gondwe

Josephine Phumisa

We hope you will find this initiative relevant in promoting media development and professionalism in the country.

Signed

Teresa Temweka Ndanga

Chairperson, MISA Malawi

MISA is a regional non-governmental organisation with members in 11 of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries. Officially launched in September 1992, MISA focuses primarily on the need to promote free, independent and pluralistic media, as envisaged in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration.

