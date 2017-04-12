MISA Tanzania Governing Council elects Salome Kitomari as Interim Board Chairperson

The National Governing Council (NGC) of the MISA Tanzania (MISA TAN) Chapter has appointed Ms. Salome Kitomari as its Interim Chairperson. The decision was reached at a Board meeting held at the MISA TAN office on March 18, 2017, following the vacancy left by Simon Berege, who retired after Presidential appointment to serve as the District Executive Director (DED) in 2016.

Ms. Kitomari is the first female to serve as MISA TAN Chairperson since the founding of the organisation in 1997. She has been a member of MISA for over a decade. Kitomari is a practicing senior journalist currently working for IPP Media. She has, among others, served as the Bureau Chief for the Guardian Ltd. in Kilimanjaro for five years. Kitomari has won several journalism awards and has covered constitutional and national assembly elections, including the 2016 USA Primary Elections.

Ms. Kitomari has served as a board member of the Journalists Environmental Association of Tanzania (JET) for two terms since 2009 and has represented JET at various platforms on climate change.

Fellow MISA TAN members describe her as smart, confident and a go-getter. She holds a Diploma in Journalism and is currently pursuing her Bachelors Degree in the same field at Tumaini University in Dar es Salaam.

Signed

ABDULAH MMANGA

Sitting-in-Chairperson

First NGC Meeting

April, 2017

/Ends

MISA Tanzania Chapter (MISA-TAN) is a non-governmental, non-partisan and non-profit making organisation registered in 1997 under the Societies Ordinance, 1954 in Tanzania. It is affiliated to the MISA regional headquarters in Windhoek, Namibia. MISA is a regional non-governmental organisation with members in 11 of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries. Officially launched in September 1992, MISA focuses primarily on the need to promote free, independent and pluralistic media, as envisaged in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration.

Enquiries:

MISA TAN

P.O. Box 78172

Dar es Salaam

Tel: +255 22 2762167

Fax: +255 22 2762168

E-mail: misatanzania@gmail.com

http://www.misa.org/misa-chapters/tanzania

MISA Regional Secretariat

Tel: +264 61 232975

Fax: +264 61 248016

Email: info@misa.org

www.misa.org

www.whk25.org