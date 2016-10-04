MISA Zimbabwe launches media freedom monitoring report

MISA Zimbabwe has released its media freedom monitoring report for the period May to September 2016 (five months). In this report MISA Zimbabwe expresses concern about Police actions which it deems as having had a negative impact on citizens’ right to freedom of expression, association and peaceful demonstrations as well as media rights as provided for in the constitution. This is in reference to police-imposed bans on proposed marches and rallies by opposition political parties and other groupings.

MISA Zimbabwe further notes that several journalists were caught in the crossfire as they were assaulted or unlawfully arrested by the police while covering the demonstrations.

Download full report here.

Ends/

MISA is a regional non-governmental organisation with members in 11 of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries. Officially launched in September 1992, MISA focuses primarily on the need to promote free, independent and pluralistic media, as envisaged in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration.

Enquiries:

MISA Zimbabwe

Tel: +263 4 776 165/746838

Cell: +263 712 602 448/618 057

Email: misa@misazim.co.zw

Website: www.misazim.com

Twitter: @misazimbabwe.

MISA Regional Secretariat

Tel: +264 61 232975

Fax: +264 61 248016

Email: info@misa.org

www.misa.org

www.whk25.org