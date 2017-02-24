MISA Zimbabwe partners with local community to undertake social audit

A social audit undertaken by the United Mutare Residents and Ratepayers Trust (UMRRT) launched recently in the eastern border town of Mutare blames ‘serious malpractices and corruption’ as the reason for deteriorating service delivery in the city.

UMRRT partnered with MISA-Zimbabwe in the project which involved interviews with residents and information requests to determine the level of information sharing, openness, transparency, responsiveness and accountability, on the part of Mutare City Council (MCC).

The report which was launched at Moffat Hall in Mutare’s suburb of Sakubva on 17 February 2017, is aimed at enhancing access to information and citizens’ participation in governance issues to foster accountability.

Speaking on the report findings, UMRRT’s Edison Dube, who was the principal researcher, noted that roads, water, education, health and housing services in the city, were deteriorating. According to the report, residents suspect this could be due to “serious malpractices and corruption” on the part of the city’s management.