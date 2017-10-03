MISA Zimbabwe’s website has a great new look!

in News

We are excited to have revamped our website. It’s now much easier on the eye, plus you can even visit it from your mobile or tablet.

We’ve spent months completely overhauling the design and organisation of our new-look website so it’s much simpler to navigate and find what you’re are looking for. Plus it’s now mobile responsive so you can visit us on whatever device works best for you.

Here’s what you can discover on zimbabwe.misa.org.

Who we are. Learn about our board, the governing council and our staff. Find out how to become a member and how and where you can contact us.

Issues we address: Explore the topics we focus on, such as freedom of expression and media freedom monitoring. To make the site more straightforward to use, each issue is regularly updated with media alerts, news and statements on that topic.

News. Browse this section for articles, analysis, reactions and statements about freedom of expression, access to information and online privacy in Zimbabwe. We use text, video and infographics to help you better understand what the issues are. Keep up to date on the state of media freedom in Zimbabwe with our media alerts recording violations and victories.

Media Directory. Find contact details of media outlets in Zimbabwe from community broadcasters to newspapers and media training organisations.

Resource Centre: Explore our extensive collection of reports, legislation and publications related to freedom of expression and access to information in Zimbabwe and the region. To make it even easier for you, we’ve grouped some of the resources together into topic headings.

We’ll be adding fresh content regularly, so don’t forget to keep coming back to see what’s new.

Tell us what you think

We’d love to hear what you think about our new website. Get in touch and share what’s great, what we can improve and what you’d find useful.

Twitter: @misazimbabwe

Facebook: MisaZimbabwe

Email: misa@misazim.co.zw

Thanks to our partners

We’d like to thank Deutsche Welle Akademie, a German media training organisation, for all their fantastic technical and editorial support in helping launch our new website. We are also grateful to Germany’s Ministry of Ecomomic Cooperaton and Development (BMZ) for their help in funding the project.