MOZAMBIQUE: JOURNALISTS AND JUDICIARY UNITED AGAINST PRESS FREEDOM AND FREE EXPRESSION ABUSES

* See below for Portuguese translation

MAPUTO, November 2, 2016: Journalists and members of the judiciary are defending the need to promote press freedom and free expression as pillars of democracy. The remarks were made during a conference commemorating the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists, held on 2 November.

The Chairperson of the Bar Association of Mozambique, Flávio Lopes Menete noted that to “silence the voice of the journalist is to silence the voice of justice”. Menete acknowledged the difficulties of enforcing the constitution due to diverse actors, but advised magistrates and journalists to do their part within the limits of freedoms evidenced in Articles 38 and 48 of the Constitution.

In turn, the Editorial Director of City Press of South Africa, Mondli Makhanya said that where there is freedom of the press and flow of information society can easily influence governments to make good decisions, ensuring good state management.

In turn, journalist Fernando Lima recalled that after the approval of the Press Law in 1991, there was a measure of discomfort, especially for newspapers and journalists, due to the manner in which the law was interpreted and exercised by the courts, particularly the heavy sentences that were applied to newspapers.

John William the Mozambican judge assigned to the District Court KhaMpfumo, praised the role of judges in protecting and promoting freedom of the press and expression to cultivate democracy.

“It is the function of the judiciary to ensure the enjoyment of rights and freedoms of citizens. That is the only way to ensure that things will change for the better. It is necessary that the judiciary is independent to facilitate the press freedom. The work done by journalists is an essential elements of the democratic system – if journalists are silenced is not possible to form a sensible public consciousness, much less raise the civic level of the citizen, “he stressed.

The actors spoke at a round-table organised by MISA-Mozambique in partnership with AMJ (Mozambican Association of Judges).

JORNALISTAS E MAGISTRADOS UNIDOS CONTRA OS ATROPELOS À LIBERDADE DE IMPRENSA E DE EXPRESSÃO

Jornalistas e magistrados defenderam, na última quarta-feira (02 de Novembro), na cidade de Maputo, a necessidade da promoção da liberdade de imprensa e de expressão como pilares da democracia. Os pronunciamento foram feitos durante a conferência alusivo ao Dia Internacional para o Fim da Impunidade dos Crimes contra Jornalistas, celebrado a 2 de Novembro.

O Bastonário da Ordem dos Advogados de Moçambique, Flávio Lopes Menete, considerou que “calar a voz do jornalista é como calar a voz da justiça”. Menete reconheceu as dificuldades de se fazer cumprir a constituição devido a actores diversificados, mas aconselha aos magistrados e jornalistas, de forma unida, a fazer a sua parte respeitando os limites das liberdades evidenciada nos artigos 38 e 48 da Constituição da República.

Por sua vez, o director Editorial do City Press da África do Sul, Mondli Makhanya, afirmou que onde há liberdade de imprensa e fluxo de informação a sociedade consegue com facilidade influenciar os governantes a tomar decisões correctas, garantindo a boa gestão do Estado.

Por seu turno, o jornalista Fernando Lima lembrou que depois da aprovação da Lei de Imprensa, em 1991, houve um desconforto, sobretudo para os jornais e jornalistas, pela forma como a lei foi interpretada e exercida pelos tribunais, particularmente às penas pesadas que eram aplicadas aos jornais.

João Guilherme, o juiz moçambicano afecto ao Tribunal Distrital KhaMpfumo, enalteceu o papel dos juízes em proteger e promover a liberdade de imprensa e expressão para que se cultive a democracia.

“É função do poder judicial assegurar o gozo dos direitos e das liberdades dos cidadãos, só assim coisas poderão mudar para o melhor. É preciso que o poder judicial seja independente para atender a liberdade de imprensa e dos cidadãos. Os jornalistas são peças essências para o funcionamento do sistema democrático, se os jornalistas forem silenciados não é possível formar uma consciência pública sensata, e muitos menos elevar o nível cívico do cidadão”, realçou.

Os intervenientes falavam no âmbito da mesa redonda promovida pelo MISA-Moçambique em parceria com AMJ (Associação Moçambicana de Juízes).

Ends/

MISA is a regional non-governmental organisation with members in 11 of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries. Officially launched in September 1992, MISA focuses primarily on the need to promote free, independent and pluralistic media, as envisaged in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration.

Enquiries:

MISA Mozambique

Ernesto C. Nhanale

Email: nhanale@gmail.com

Mobile – 082 3071813

MISA Regional Secretariat

Email: info@misa.org

www.misa.org

www.whk25.org