President Mnangagwa should crack media reforms whip

As President Emmerson Mnangagwa assumes his presidency following his inauguration as

Zimbabwe’s new leader, MISA Zimbabwe urges him to prioritise the implementation of long overdue

media reforms critical to a new democratic dispensation.

In his inauguration speech on 24 November 2017, President Mnangagwa said he would ensure that

the pillars of democracy are strengthened and respected.

In breaking with the past, President Mnangagwa should also ensure the safety and security of

journalists conducting their lawful professional duties. Above all, he should also be accessible to the

media as it fulfils its watchdog role to foster transparency and accountability.

In the same spirit, MISA Zimbabwe calls for the speedy alignment of the country’s media laws and

policies with the Constitution as provided for in terms of Sections 61 and 62 and indeed other

fundamental sections enshrined under the Declaration of Rights.

Sections 61 and 62 guarantee the right to freedom of expression, media freedom and access to

information .

The pillars of democracy cannot be strengthened through the continued existence of repressive laws

such as the Access to Information and Protection of Privacy Act (AIPPA) and Broadcasting Services

Act (BSA), among others.

These laws impinge on citizens’ right to freedom of expression and free flow of information which is

critical in shaping a new democratic dispensation. The Zimbabwe Broadcasting Corporation (ZBC)

should thus be transformed into a truly independent public broadcaster that is open to diverse

views and opinions from Zimbabwe’s multi-sectoral populace.

MISA Zimbabwe therefore urges the new President to crack the whip for speedy implementation of

media reforms that have been outstanding since the coming into being of Zimbabwe’s 2013

Constitution.

Golden Maunganidze

National Chairperson

MISA Zimbabwe

/Ends

MISA is a regional non-governmental organisation with members in 11 of the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC) countries. Officially launched in September 1992, MISA focuses primarily on the need to promote free, independent and pluralistic media, as envisaged in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration.

Enquiries:

MISA Zimbabwe

Telefax: +263 4 776165/746838

Cell: +263 712 603 439:

Email: misa@misazim.co.zw

Twitter: @misazimbabwe

Facebook: MisaZimbabwe

MISA Regional Secretariat

Email: info@misa.org

www.misa.org

www.whk25.org