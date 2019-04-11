MISA Zimbabwe director elected into IFEX Governing Council

MISA Zimbabwe National Director Tabani Moyo was elected into the IFEX Governing Council at its elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Berlin, Germany, on 10 April 2019.

He was elected with 12 other council members for a two-year term from 2019 to 2020. IFEX is a global network promoting and defending freedom of expression, with a membership of more than 100 organisations. It is based in Toronto, Canada.

“This is an affirmation that MISA is an evolving brand whose impact is recognised by global institutions such as IFEX. This milestone is not about me as an individual and team leader, but also an expression of confidence in the Trustees, Board, Secretariat, members of MISA and indeed the entire stakeholder chain,” said Moyo.

“In 2015, we rebranded as an institution and became driven by the value proposition of being the thought leader, knowledge institution and expertise organisation. I think this bears testimony to our humble efforts in living up to this commitment.

“I’m grateful to the IFEX membership for bestowing this leadership mantle on fellow councillors and myself until 2020 and commit to performing my responsibilities to the best of my abilities.”

MISA Zimbabwe is also a member of the Multi-stakeholder Co-ordinating Team of the Southern African Development Community Internet Governance Forum (SAIGF).

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.