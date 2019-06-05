Goodbye Ray …

It is with great sorrow that the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) learned of the passing on June 5, 2019, of Raymond Louw. He died at the age of 92 after undergoing surgery and just 24 hours after the death of his wife, Jean, who did not recover after a fall.

Raymond, chairperson of the South African chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA), had a long and illustrious history in the media in South Africa, as a former editor of the Rand Daily Mail and Sunday Times, and vice-president of PEN SA.

Raymond will be remembered with great fondness and respect by all who met him and interacted with him. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his unwavering belief in the importance and the power of courageous and principled journalism to fight against injustice.

Raymond is the 2005 MISA Press Freedom Award recipient.

We at MISA are very proud to have had the honour of your counsel. We are deeply grateful to you Raymond, for your unwavering dedication to the promotion of media freedom and freedom of expression in Africa and the world. You will continue to inspire us and generations to come.

Rest in Eternal Peace

From the MISA Trust Fund Board, Management and Staff in Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, Swaziland, Tanzania, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

Luckson Chipare

Chairperson

MISA Trust Funds Board

Ends/

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.