Mozambican journalist, Ibraimo Abu Mbaruco missing

MISA Mozambique expresses its concern with information reporting the disappearance of the journalist and announcer of Rádio Comunitária de Palma, in Cabo Delgado, Ibraimo Abu Mbaruco.

MISA Mozambique found out that Ibraimo Mbaruco left home to the Radio around 3 pm on 7 April, where he was working until around 6 pm on the same day.

The journalist would have been kidnapped on his way home between 6 pm and 7 pm. Moments earlier, Ibraimo Mbaruco would have sent a short message (SMS) to one of his co-workers, informing that “he was surrounded by military forces”. From that moment on, he no longer answered the calls, although his phone was still giving a signal that was on.

“We’ve been calling him since the day he disappeared, but he’s not answering his calls. The family can’t contact him either,” confirmed one of the journalist’s friends, who said that immediately after his disappearance, his colleagues and relatives contacted the District Administrator, the District Police Command of the Republic of Mozambique (PRM) and the Permanent District Secretary.

A brief investigation by MISA Mozambique found that Ibraimo Mabaruco is not at Palma headquarters.

MISA-Mozambique regrets the occurrence and calls on the Government authorities to use all means to allow the journalist to be returned to freedom.

Acts of violence and arbitrary arrests of journalists are contrary to all the principles of a democracy anchored in the supremacy of the law and respect for human rights, and flagrantly violate all the provisions of the Constitution of the Republic of Mozambique with regard to freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

