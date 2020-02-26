2020 World Press Freedom Day Celebrations: ‘Journalism without fear or favour’

The Malawi Chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA Malawi) will this year celebrate World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) under the theme ‘Journalism Without Fear or Favour’ to focus on taking action to secure independent journalism, which is one of the fundamental principles of the Windhoek Declaration.

The 2020 WPFD theme calls on everyone who has a role to play – including governments, journalists and media, the judiciary and legal sector, Internet businesses, civil society, academia and the youth, to take action to secure and promote media independence. The celebrations will also provide a platform to share successes in enhancing professional journalism and its foundation on independent news media institutions.

Media independence is a key element in the 1991 Windhoek Declaration for the Development of a Free, Independent and Pluralistic Media. The Declaration recognizes that press freedom requires not only laws that provide strong guarantees for freedom of expression, but also conditions that ensure media pluralism and independent journalism.

The 2020 WPFD celebrations are timely to highlight the importance of independent journalism as a necessary condition for the fulfillment and enjoyment of media freedom as provided for under Section 36 of the Republican Constitution. The 2020 theme is timely because of persistent and new forms of control of the media which threaten journalism’s role in providing the public with reliable facts, inclusive and diverse views and opinions.

MISA Malawi will celebrate the 2020 WPFD in Lilongwe on Friday May 1 and Saturday, May 2.

Day one of the celebrations will focus on a panel discussion on the relevance of Media Self-Regulation in promoting media independence and professionalism. It will take place at Mtolankhani House from 5-8 pm.

The second day will focus on a freedom march, elective Annual General Meeting (AGM) for MISA Malawi and awards gala dinner.

The AGM will also take place at Mtolankhani House whilst the awards gala dinner will be held at Sunbird Capital Hotel.

The Chapter will once again implement cost-sharing with the membership by providing transport whilst the members will meet their own accommodation and incidental costs. Members interested in attending the celebrations are asked to inform the Secretariat through email info@misamalawi.org, copied to moseschitsulo@gmail,com by latest Friday, April 10, 2020.

Tickets for the awards ceremony will be going at MK5000 for paid up members and MK15, 000 non paid and other stakeholders. Tickets are available at the MISA Malawi Secretariat.

A detailed program for the two days will be circulated in due course.

For more information contact MISA Malawi Secretariat on info@misamalawi.org or 0999327311.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.