Access to Information Brief podcasts

The Access To Information (ATI) Brief is a 5-minute audio series aimed at raising awareness on Zambia’s Access to Information Bill. the podcast series is produced by MISA Zambia. The Access to Information Bill is popularly known as ATI Bill.

Zambia has over the last decade struggled to enact the said Bill regardless of various commitments from different governments to have the Bill enacted.

This first episode focuses on the history and benefits of the ATI Bill to the government and the general citizenry of Zambia.

Listen to the first episode below;

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.