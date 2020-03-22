Attack on Prime TV journalists saddens MISA Zambia

in News

For Immediate Release Sunday, March 22, 2020.

Attack on Prime TV journalist saddens MISA Zambia

LUSAKA – MISA Zambia has received with sadness reports of harassment of Prime TV journalist Jubilee Malambo by allegedly PF cadres who threatened to break his camera if he captured the victims of the houses which collapsed after a heavy downpour in Samfya district.

Mr Malambo, was harassed on 21st March 2020 in Samfya in the midst of interviews with the victims of the houses which collapsed. Mr. Malambo was attacked by alleged ruling party cadres who said Prime TV station is not supposed to be covering such stories because government had ceased to carry out any transaction with the TV station.

As an organisation that advocates for a media friendly environment, we are saddened by the incident because it is putting the media practitioners in fear which has the ability to compromise the performance of their duties.

Therefore, MISA Zambia seeks to urge the public and political party not to wrongly interpret the pronouncement by government on Prime TV. The Pronouncement by Government on Prime TV is not a blanket ban on the station from conducting its journalistic functions. The public must therefore continue to support Prime TV as it carries out its work.

MISA Zambia is therefore calling upon the citizens to realise the important role the media plays in enhancing Zambia’ development and democracy.

Additionally, we would also like to remind the journalists themselves to report such uncalled for acts to the police once it occurs so that such culprits are brought to book in time.

Issued by

Hellen Mwale

Chairperson

MISA Zambia

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.