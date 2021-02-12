Attacks on radio stations should not be new normal

“Attacks on one community radio station sends a chilling message to other stations especially as we approach the 2021 general elections”, she says.

Liberty Community Radio station was attacked by Patriotic Front cadres armed with iron bars and catapults as the station featured Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba on a live programme.

Mwale says that political party sympathizers should follow laid down procedures of registering their grievances about any broadcast material they find aggrieving as opposed to engaging in violence. She has also commended the police for their swift action of protecting the station from further damage. However, we are urging the police to make sure that the identified cadres in this incident are arrested and prosecuted.

ATTACKS ON RADIO STATIONS SHOULD NOT BE A NEW NORMAL – MISA

LUSAKA – MISA Zambia is urging the Zambia Police to identify and punish the instigators of an attack yesterday against Liberty Community Radio Station in Mporokoso district.

Political party players should know that no community win when violence is used to settle differences.