Bail ruling tomorrow in Chin’ono’s case

Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube on 13 January 2021 reserved ruling on bail to tomorrow after hearing bail submissions by both the defence and the prosecution in the matter of detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono.

Chin’ono is facing charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state. It is alleged Chin’ono posted a tweet that falsely reported the death of a child after a physical assault by the police.

