Call for Membership Application and Renewal 2021

MISA Malawi would like to inform its current and prospective members that membership subscription for 2021 is due.

MISA Malawi is a membership-based Non-Governmental Organisation which advocates for media freedom, freedom of expression, access to information and digital rights.

The membership structure and fee are as follows:

Individual membership

This is open to any member working in a private, community or public media institution, human rights activists, people working in media training institutions, communication field, and individuals who subscribe to MISA Malawi ideals. Members of disciplined forces such as the police and other security agencies cannot become members.

Individual membership fee stands at K15,000 (US$21) during membership renewal period which runs up to March 31. Membership fee after this date is K20,000 (US$28) with the additional MK5,000 (US$7)) being late registration fee.

Individual subscription for geographical community media outlets is MK10,000 (US$14) and MK15,000 (US$21) throughout the year, with the additional MK5,000 (US$7) being late subscription fee.

Institutional membership

This is open to private (non-state owned) media institutions, journalists associations and media workers’ unions. Government institutions cannot become members. The membership fee for this category is MK250,000 (US$337) up to March 31. Membership fee after this date is K300,000 (US$404), which includes a late registration fee.

The fee for geographical community media outlets is MK75,000 (US$101) and MK112,500 (US$152) for late subscription.

Associate membership

This category caters for media training institutions, human rights organisations, communication agencies and other like-minded bodies that share MISA Malawi ideals.

The membership fee for this category is MK100,000 (US$135) up until March 31. After this date, the fee is K150,000 (US$202), which includes a late registration fee.

Please note that only paid up members will be eligible for MISA Malawi Annual Media Awards and training opportunities. This decision was made at the 2011 AGM and endorsed by the National Governing Council (NGC).

For membership renewal and information, please contact the following individuals;

Southern Region

Mandy Pondani, MISA Malawi Vice Chairperson: Mobile 0999537972

Northern Region

Themba Mwale, National Governing Council Executive Member : Mobile 0992733151

Central Region

Moses Chitsulo, Programmes Officer : Mobile 0884329072

Fee payment:

Members are kindly advised to deposit their fees in the following account:

Account name: NAMISA WPFD

Account number: 1610678

Bank: National Bank of Malawi

Service Centre: Lilongwe

Members are also advised to send their bank deposit slips directly to MISA Malawi Secretariat. The Chapter will not be held responsible for any lost evidence of payment that is given to a third party. All membership applications should reach the Secretariat by March 31, 2021.

For more information, please contact:

MISA Malawi Secretariat

P.O. Box 30463

Lilongwe 3

Tel: + 265 1 754 310 or +265 1 758 091

Fax: + 265 1 758 091

E-mail: info@misamalawi.org

Moses Chitsulo: +265 88 432 90 72

James Kamchikwe: +265 99 588 54 49

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.