Chin’ono appears before High Court in appeal for bail

Detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono on 17 November 2020 appeared before High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi following his appeal for bail on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

The matter was postponed to tomorrow, 18 November 2020.

Chin’ono was last week denied bail by Harare Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on charges of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

