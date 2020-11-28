Chin’ono application for variation of bail conditions dismissed

Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on 27 November 2020 dismissed journalist Hopewell Chin’ono’s application for temporal variation of his bail conditions.

Chin’ono had requested for the temporary release of his passport to enable him to travel to South Africa for medical tests that he would like to undertake.

However, the magistrate dismissed the application on the basis that the bail conditions had been granted by the High Court, and in that regard, the Magistrates Court was not in a position to vary the conditions.

Chin’ono is on bail on two separate charges, one of which is incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

The other fresh charge is that of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

