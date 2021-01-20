Covid-19 curfew and the work of journalists

in News

In view of the 9pm-5am curfew under the recently gazetted Covid-19 containment rules, MISA Malawi would like to call upon all journalists to ensure that they possess and always carry with them a valid Media Council of Malawi (MCM) Accreditation or Employment Identity Card at all times.

The Covid-19 prevention, containment and management rules stipulate that no person must be found wandering around socially between 9pm and 5am. MISA Malawi engaged the Malawi Police Service after noticing that this has potential to affect the work of journalists, especially those who may be working during these hours.

The police have assured us that journalists, by the nature of their work, will be treated as those belonging to the essential services group as long as they have IDs and/or demonstrate proof of work.

MISA Malawi would therefore like to urge law enforcement agencies and officers to ensure that media freedom, freedom of expression and right to information are safeguarded during the period of implementation of the Covid-19 containment rules.

We appeal to all journalists to read, understand and strictly adhere to the Covid-19 containment rules and work together with security officers on duty where necessary.

The media is among essential services under Schedule 7 of the rules and we urge journalists and the media in general to utilize this opportunity to provide accurate and credible information as we all strive to contain the pandemic.

We appeal to media houses to help in fighting fake news around the pandemic and create a positive narrative that gives hope while underscoring the importance of strict adherence to Covid-19 preventive measures.

Journalists and media houses should also ensure strict observance to all Covid-19 preventive measures and quickly seek medical and psychosocial support when need arises.

Stay safe.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.