Covid-19 testing of journalists through media houses

This communication serves to inform you that MISA Malawi has made an arrangement with Ministry of Information that where there is a need, journalists should be tested for Covid-19 through their media houses.

In this arrangement journalists can be tested through their media house (s) when and where there are confirmed cases within a media house or there are individuals who have clear symptoms.

MISA Malawi would like to commend the government for this consideration especially because journalists, by the nature of their job, are exposed to situations where they can contract the virus.

Do not hesitate to contact MISA Malawi when there is a need for Covid-19 testing at your media house. Please continue to stay safe as we serve the nation in the provision of information in this difficult time.

Contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com



MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

MISA Malawi Programmes Officer

Cell: +265884329072 or email moseschitsulo@gmail.com

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.