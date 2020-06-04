Freedom of expression in Zimbabwe report now available!

We are pleased to announce that our report on Freedom of expression in Zimbabwe report is now available.

This research was compiled by Hlengiwe Dube on behalf of MISA Zimbabwe as part of its project which was supported under the AfDec Strategic Advocacy Fund. The research assesses the overall status of the right to freedom of expression in Zimbabwe. In making this exploration, the paper analyses how laws and policies in the country’s statutes infringe on the right to freedom of expression.

The report assesses how the violation of freedom of expression affects journalistic practice and media freedom and highlights how regulation of the internet can shape trends and citizen behaviour on the internet.

You can download a PDF copy of the report here.

