Fresh bail application for journalist Chin’ono to be held in-camera

The fresh bid for bail by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono will be heard in camera on 13 August 2020 at the Harare Magistrates Court following an application to that effect by the State.

The matter, had on 7 August 2020, been adjourned to 12 August 2020 after Beatrice Mtetwa, the lawyer representing Chin’ono, said she intended to make a fresh application for bail based on changed circumstances.

However, proceedings for the new application did not proceed accordingly when the journalist appeared in court on remand today. This followed an application by the State for the bail proceedings to be conducted in camera, that is, in the absence of members of the public and the media.

The Magistrate ruled in favour of the State and indicated that allowing the bail application proceedings in open court, would jeopardise prison security. The bail application will, therefore, be made on Thursday, 13 August 2020.

Chin’ono, in custody since 20 July 2020, is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

