High Court judge recuses magistrate from Chin’ono’s trial

High Court judge Justice Happious Zhou on 15 December 2020 set aside Harare magistrate Ngoni Nduna’s ruling disqualifying Beatrice Mtetwa from representing journalist Hopewell Chin’ono as his lead lawyer.

In his ruling, Justice Zhou also disqualified magistrate Nduna from participating in Chin’ono’ s trial on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

Chin’ono who is on bail will appear in court at the Magistrates Court on 18 January 2021.

