Information and Internet Rights in Zimbabwe report available now!

We are pleased to announce that our report on Information and Internet Rights in Zimbabwe report is now available.

This research was compiled by Izak Minnaar, to assist MISA Zimbabwe to strategically advocate for the right to access information and the internet, using the African Declaration on Internet Rights and Freedoms and other advocacy instruments.

The purpose of this paper is to highlight key advocacy principles, instruments, text and references to guide and support MISA Zimbabwe in its efforts to advance information and internet rights, which are interdependent – and in particular to assist them in their quest to encourage ordinary citizens to participate in the shaping of internet policy and for the protection and enjoyment of their digital rights.

You can download a PDF copy of the report here.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.