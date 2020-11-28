Journalist arrested for using 2019 accreditation card

Freelance journalist Dumisani Zvandasara was on 26 November 2020 arrested in Kwekwe for using a 2019 Zimbabwe Media Commission-issued press card.

Zvandasara was arrested while taking pictures of municipal police, and members of the police and army, who were raiding vendors in the city centre in Kwekwe. He was later released without charges.

Following his release, MISA Zimbabwe Kwekwe Advocacy Committee chairperson, Kudakwashe Zvarayi, held a meeting with police in Kwekwe who made a commitment to ensure that journalists conduct their work without hindrance.

