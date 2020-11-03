Journalist Chin’ono arrested on contempt of court charges

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was this evening on 3 November 2020 arrested on allegations of contempt of court.

According to the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, he was arrested at his home in Harare by police Law and Order section and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

He is expected to appear in court tomorrow on charges of breaching Section 182 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act which deals with contempt of court.

The charges allegedly arise from his Tweet which reads: “The day I was denied bail in July, Chief Justice Malaba was seen leaving the magistrates court in the morning.

“The judge’s letter says he tells magistrates how to rule. The same happened when I was denied bail at the High Court.”

His arrest comes at a time when Chin’ono is also on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.