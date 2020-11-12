Journalist Chin’ono denied bail

Detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on 12 November 2020 denied bail by Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa on charges of obstructing or defeating the course of justice.

Magistrate Gofa denied Chin’ono bail on the grounds that he has a propensity to commit other offences.

Chin’ono is also on bail on charges of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence.

He was remanded in custody to 26 November 2020.

