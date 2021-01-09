Journalist Chin’ono remanded in custody

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on 9 January 2021 remanded in custody to 11 January 2021 when he appeared before Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube on allegations of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the State.

Chin’ono will appear in court on Monday to enable his team of lawyers, led by Harrison Nkomo, to challenge his placement on remand and possibly, to also apply for his bail.

It is alleged Chin’ono breached Section 31 (a) (iii) of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act by posting a tweet that falsely reported the death of a child after a physical assault by the police.

