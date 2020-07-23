Journalist Chin’ono spends another night in custody pending bail ruling

The bail hearing for journalist Hopewell Chin’ono continued in Harare on 23 July 2020 with the State calling its second witness who is one of the arresting police officers before adjourning to tomorrow.

This means Chin’ono will spend another night in custody.

Read: Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested

Read: Police search home of arrested journalist

Read: Journalist Chin’ono remanded in custody after court appearance

His lawyer, Beatrice Mtetwa, also made her closing submissions on the application for bail. However, the hearing could not be finalised as the court had to adjourn early in light of the curfew instituted as part of the recent Covid-19 lockdown regulations.

Chin’ono is being charged with incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence continued today.

