Journalist Chin’ono’s denied bail

Detained journalist Hopewell Chi’nono was on 14 January 2021 denied bail by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube.

In denying him bail, the magistrate said the State’s fears that he is likely to commit other offences while on bail, were well-founded.

Chin’ono is facing charges of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state. It is alleged Chin’ono posted a tweet that falsely reported the death of a child after a physical assault by the police.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.