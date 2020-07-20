Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono arrested

Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono was on 20 July 2020 arrested around 11:00hrs at his home in Harare and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

Chin’ono posted alerts on his social media platforms which read: Police and State agents are harassing my workers at home! They are breaking into my home. Alert the world!” He then subsequently went live on Facebook showing the police entering the room he was in before he was asked to put his phone away.

Meanwhile, MISA Zimbabwe through its Media Lawyers Network deployed lawyer, Chris Mhike, who upon arrival at his home was advised that the journalist had been arrested by eight police officers and taken to Harare Central Police Station.

MISA Zimbabwe was still to ascertain the circumstances pertaining to his arrest as he had not yet been charged at the time of the writing of this alert.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.