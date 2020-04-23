Ufulu FM journalist assaulted over COVID-19 reporting

MISA Malawi would like to strongly condemn the assault of journalist Macmillan Mozeyo of Ufulu FM by four unknown people in Chikwawa on the night of Wednesday, April 22, 2020.

Mozeyo was attacked a few metres from his house.

According to Mozeyo, the attackers were referring to a story he authored in which a Coronavirus patient expressed concern on how health officials handled his case. Mozeyo, who sustained a cut on the forehead, told MISA Malawi that the attackers accused him of damaging government’s image.

The matter has been reported to Chikwawa Police and the journalist has received medical help.

MISA Malawi is dismayed that journalists continue to come under attack in Malawi. It is even more worrying that the identities of the attackers are still not known, a development that creates fear for the journalist and others within the district and beyond.

We wish to reiterate that journalism is not a crime and call upon Malawians to respect the principles of a free press as guaranteed in the Malawi constitution.

MISA Malawi is appealing to the police to thoroughly investigate the matter and bring the perpetrators to book.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.