Journalists arrested following swoop on Harare council meeting

Three journalists arrested while covering a Harare City Council meeting following a swoop on the meeting by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on 29 October 2020 in Harare, have been released without charges.

Takunda Mandura of OpenParly, Munashe Chokodza, a reporter with 263Chat, and Herald reporter, Blessing Chidhakwa, were arrested together with student journalist, Rukudzo Musari, who is on attachment with the city council.

Lawyer Chris Mhike, who was deployed by MISA Zimbabwe, secured their release at Harare Central Police Station where they had been taken following their arrest together with some councillors of the city council.

“The police did not disclose any reason for the detention that the journalists had to endure for about three hours,” said Mhike.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.