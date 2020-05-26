Journalists charged under COVID-19 regulations granted bail

Journalists Frank Chikowore and Samuel Takawira were on 26 May 2020 granted bail when they appeared in court and remanded out of custody to 15 June 2020 on charges of breaching Section 11 (b) of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020 in terms of the COVID-19 regulations.

They were each granted $500 bail.

Chikowore and Takawira were arrested around 8 am at Parktown Clinic in Harare’s Waterfalls suburb on 22 May 2020, where three female MDC Alliance officials, that include Member of Parliament for Harare West Joanna Mamombe, are being treated following their alleged abduction and torture after staging a demonstration in Warren Park, Harare.

The journalists, who spent a night in police cells following their arrest, first appeared in court on 23 May 2020, during which they were remanded in custody to 26 May 2020 for ruling on their application for bail.

Chikowore and Takawira had reportedly gone to the clinic to interview the three MDC Alliance officials resulting in their arrest.

