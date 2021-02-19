Journalists detained at Norton legislator Mliswa’s farm

Five journalists were detained by members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police on 19 February 2021 for over five hours at Spring Farm in Karoi, owned by Norton legislator, Temba Mliswa.

Paul Pindani, Farai Chikore, Naome Magorimbo and Nomsa Sanje had attended a Youth in Farming Tour at the farm.

It is reported that about 15 police officers arrived at the farm and arrested Mliswa while eight remained with the journalists, whom they barred from leaving.

MISA Zimbabwe deployed legal practitioner Unite Saize to attend to the matter and the five were released without charge.

The lawyer advised that during the period of detention, the officers at Karoi Police Station were awaiting communication from the police provincial office on whether or not to press any charges against the journalists.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe urges law enforcement officers and all other stakeholders to protect and promote media freedom, the right to seek, receive and impart information.

MISA Zimbabwe also urges journalists to use the MISA Hotline in the event of any media violation and our staff will be on standby to assist.

