Judge grants Chin’ono application for alteration of bail conditions

High Court judge Justice Mushore on 15 December 2020 granted an application by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono for the alteration of his bail conditions.

Chin’ono had filed a request for the temporal release of his passport so that he can travel to South Africa for medical tests.

Justice Mushore ordered the release of the passport, but limited Chin’ono’s movement to Gauteng Province in South Africa.

The application had been dismissed on 27 November 2020 at the Magistrates Court by Magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa who had highlighted that the lower court was in no position to vary the bail conditions as they were granted by the High Court.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.