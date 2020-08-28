Judge reserves ruling in appeal for bail by journalist Chin’ono

High Court judge Justice Tawanda Chitapi on 28 August 2020 reserved ruling in the bail appeal by journalist Hopewell Chin’ono to Wednesday, 2 September 2020 after hearing arguments by the state and the defence teams.

The defence team, led by Advocate Taona Nyamakura assisted by Gift Mtisi, argued that Harare magistrate, Ngoni Nduna, had erred by denying Chin’ono bail following his appeal on the basis of changed circumstances.

Magistrate Nduna on 24 August 2020 denied the journalist bail for the second time following Chin’ono’s application at the Magistrates Court in Harare on the basis of changed circumstances.

Chin’ono, in custody since his arrest on 20 July 2020, is facing allegations of incitement to participate in a gathering with intent to promote public violence, breaches of peace or bigotry or alternatively incitement to commit public violence, allegedly linked to the demonstrations that had been planned for 31 July 2020.

