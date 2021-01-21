Judgement reserved for Chin’ono bail appeal

On 21 January 2021, detained journalist Hopewell Chin’ono appeared before Justice Daviso Foroma at the High Court of Zimbabwe for his bail appeal. The judge reserved the ruling, with no return date on when he is likely to give the judgement.

Chin’ono was represented by lawyer Harrison Nkomo together with Paidamoyo Saurombe and Jeremiah Bamu. This appeal followed Chin’ono’s denial of bail on 14 January 2021 by Harare magistrate Lazini Ncube.

In the appeal proceedings, the State maintained its argument that Chin’ono has high propensity to commit other offences and also there were high chances he could abscond. Chin’ono is accused of publishing or communicating falsehoods prejudicial to the state.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.