Malawi media mourns MISA Trustee Dr. Tikhala Chibwana

MISA Malawi is deeply saddened with the untimely and shocking death of MISA Trustee Dr. Tikhala Chibwana, who passed on in Lilongwe on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a week-long battle with stroke.

Until his passing, Dr. Chibwana was a Trustee of MISA Regional Secretariat and Africa Director for Women in News.

Dr. Chibwana was a source of knowledge and experience in the journalism fraternity and will be remembered as an experienced and dedicated media professional and fatherly figure to most journalists.

He was one of the young pioneer journalists for one of the country’s flagship weeklies Malawi News, a paper that was purposely introduced to fight for the country’s independence.

Dr. Chibwana went on to become a General Manager for Blantyre Newspapers Limited, now Times Group and was appointed Trustee for the MISA Regional Board in 2012.

Since then he has been involved in different initiatives aimed at developing the media in Malawi and Africa including ensuring that women in media have a safe working environment and are empowered to work effectively and efficiently.

He dedicated his entire life to the media and has been extensively instrumental in the development of media in Malawi, the region and Africa.

His passion for the media sector will always be in our hearts. His guidance and fatherly love for MISA Malawi will take time to be filled.

Burial for Dr. Chibwana will take place in Lilongwe on Tuesday, June 9 and vigil will be at his residence in Chitipi, along Lilongwe-Mchinji road.

Our condolences go to Dr. Chibwana’s family, relatives and the media fraternity.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

