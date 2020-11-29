Malawi media mourns NPL photojournalist James Chimpweya

in News

MISA Malawi is deeply saddened with the untimely and shocking death of Nation Publications Limited (NPL) photojournalist James Chimpweya, who passed on in the wee hours of today, Sunday, November 29, 2020.

Chimpweya collapsed in Chikwawa on Saturday, November 28, 2020 and was admitted to Chikwawa District Hospital where he died.

He was in Chikwawa covering an event by Living Waters Church (LWC) Radio where he was also a patron of an initiative helping less privileged children.

Chimpweya was a fountain of photojournalism knowledge and experience in the journalism fraternity and will be remembered as a dedicated photojournalist. He was a fatherly figure to most journalists.

A long-time MISA Malawi member, Chimpweya joined NPL in January 1999 after some years with Blantyre Newspapers Limited (BNL).

In a media career of over 20 years, he has told thousands of stories in pictures and words.

His passion for the media sector and MISA Malawi work will always be in our hearts.

Chimpweya was born on October 5, 1957.

Burial for James Chimpweya will take place at Thabwa in Chikwawa district on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 and vigil will be at his residence in Ndirande (Safarawo).

The funeral service will be at Kachere C.C.A.P in Ndirande from 1:30 pm on Monday, November 30.

Our heartfelt condolences go to the Chimpweya family, relatives and the media fraternity.

May his soul rest in eternal peace.

