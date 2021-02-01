Media statement on journalist accused of defilement

in News

The Media Council of Malawi (MCM), MISA Malawi and Association of Women in Media (AWOME) would like to inform their membership and the general public that they are keenly following developments on allegations of defilement involving Mr. Jeremiah Mphande, a journalist working with the Ministry of Information in Mzimba.

Mr. Mphande handed himself to the police this morning upon learning that the police were looking for him over allegations that he defiled a 15-year-old girl.

MCM, MISA Malawi and AWOME value the rule of law and stand firmly against any sexual crimes and abuses against girls and women, and will always stand on the side of justice.

We, therefore, call upon the police to conduct their investigations and take the necessary steps or action based on their findings.

Signed

Teresa Temweka Ndanga

MISA Malawi Chairperson

Wisdom Chimgwede

MCM Chairperson

Edyth Kambalame

Chairperson, AWOME

