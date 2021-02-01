MISA advocacy committee (Masvingo) engages police leadership

MISA Zimbabwe’s Advocacy Committee in Masvingo led by chairperson Passmore Kuzipa on 31 January 2021 held a meeting with Officer Commanding Masvingo Province Commissioner David Mahoya who pledged to work with the media during and after the COVID-19 lockdown.

Commissioner Mahoya said there is need for the media and the police to complement each other during the lockdown.

He noted the critical role played by the media in informing communities especially now when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also in attendance was MISA Zimbabwe’s national chairperson Golden Maunganidze and the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) provincial chairperson for Masvingo, George Maponga.

MISA Zimbabwe position

MISA Zimbabwe appreciates these engagement meetings which should go a long way in improving professional relations between the police and the media.

This follows similar meetings that were initiated by MISA Zimbabwe’s advocacy committees in Kwekwe and Mutare.

Meanwhile, the meeting in Masvingo comes at a time when the Zimbabwe Media Commission is now in the process of accrediting journalists for the year 2021. The police and other stakeholders should therefore note that it may be a while before all journalists are duly issued with the 2021 press cards.

In that vein, the police and other stakeholders should allow journalists to continue using their 2019 and 2020 accreditation cards while conducting their lawful duties.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.