MISA Lesotho’s former SG appointed country’s ambassador to Swiss

MISA Lesotho takes an opportunity to congratulate the former secretary general, Mr Thabang Matjama, for his recent honorary appointment by His Majesty King Letsie III as Lesotho’s Ambassador to the Swiss Confederation and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva.

His Excellency Mr Matjama is a veteran journalist whose professional journey started in the 1990s.

Between 2002 and 2013, Mr Matjama performed different key roles within MISA Lesotho. He was elected secretary general of the Institute in 2002, the position he held until 2005. And in 2007, he rejoined MISA Lesotho as information and research officer. He was appointed acting national director of the Institute in 2008 until 2009. He parted ways with MISA Lesotho in his substantive position as the information and research officer in 2013.

Mr Matjama started his professional journey in journalism with the now-defunct Mopheme – The Survivor newspaper in the 1990s. In April 2001, he joined Public Eye. He was concurrently serving as Lesotho’s correspondent with the SABC’s Thobela FM.

In 2003, Mr Matjama left Public Eye to freelance for the South African based News24 and Kick-Off Magazine until 2006. He also freelanced as a permanent stringer for the Agence France Presse and BBC correspondent in Lesotho until 2012, before he joined ama-Bhungane – then an investigative wing of the Mail&Guardian is South Africa – in 2013, the same year he left MISA Lesotho.

At the time of his honorary appointment last week, Mr Matjama was now working for the Lesotho Highlands Development Authority.

MISA Lesotho would like to pass its fervent congratulations and good wishes to His Excellency Mr Matjama and his family for the new assignment.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.