MISA Malawi calls on radio stations to promote social accountability

As the world commemorates World Radio Day today, MISA Malawi calls on radio stations and broadcasters in Malawi to actively promote social accountability and provide a platform to the voiceless.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) proclaimed February 13 as a day to celebrate radio broadcast, improve international cooperation among radio broadcasters and encourage decision-makers to create and provide access to information through radio.

The theme of World Radio Day 2020 is “Radio and Diversity”.

Radio remains the most accessible form of mass communication in Malawi and it is important that radio stations and broadcasters utilize the airwaves to promote transparency and accountability in the country.

As the major source of information, it is also imperative for radio stations to provide a platform for voices and opinions of voiceless Malawians and perform their role of linking the underprivileged and the decision makers. Radio stations should be a hub for democratic discourse.

The growth of the radio industry from one public radio station before 1994 to over 50 private, public and community radio stations offers an opportunity to ensure that Malawians have easy access to all relevant information.

MISA Malawi would like to encourage broadcasters to continue producing and broadcasting radio programmes that promote human growth and development, inclusiveness and reflect a variety of audiences.

We also ask all radio stations and broadcasters to acknowledge the diversity in voices and opinions and accord all social groups a chance to be heard regardless of their social inclinations.

Radio stations should empower women, people with disabilities and the youth by providing them with opportunities to express themselves and show their capabilities in radio broadcast.

MISA Malawi urges all radio stations and broadcasters to take World Radio Day as the time to reflect on the importance of radio broadcast and media professionalism in Malawi.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.