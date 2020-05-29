MISA Malawi establishes Media Advocacy Group to advance free expression

in News

MISA Malawi has established a multi-stakeholder Media Advocacy Group which will act as a focal point in driving media advocacy initiatives by engaging relevant stakeholders and decisions makers.

Among others, the advocacy group will be engaging relevant stakeholders and decision makers to build trust and strengthen the relationship between the media and different partners and stakeholders.

Speaking during a meeting of the advocacy group at Mtolankhani House in Lilongwe on Friday, May 29, 2020, MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga said the group is a critical initiative in the advocacy for a conducive media operating environment in the country.

Ndanga said MISA Malawi considers the upcoming fresh Presidential Elections an opportunity for the advocacy group to advocate for positive policy commitments, including implementation of the Access to Information Act.

“As we approach the elections, there are a number of media freedom and freedom of expression issues that we think need to be tackled by those contesting. We need to get commitments for reform and we will hold those elected to account and ensure positive policy changes that promote respect for human rights, including media freedom, freedom of expression and access to information,” Ndanga said.

MISA Malawi conducted a stakeholder analysis and identified different networks and stakeholders to be part of the group.

The Media Advocacy Group comprises MISA Malawi, Media Council of Malawi (MCM), Young Politicians Union, Association of Community Radio Stations, Media Owners Association and Malawi Law Society among others.

The Group is set to include other relevant stakeholders such as the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC).

MISA Malawi has established the Media Advocacy Group in partnership with International Republican Institute (IRI), a Washington based organisation which advances freedom and democracy worldwide.

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.