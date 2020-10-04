MISA Malawi has new NGC Executive Member 

in News

Voice of Livingstonia (VoL) Station Manager Themba Mwale has been elected as Executive Member of MISA Malawi National Governing Council (NGC).

In a virtual election conducted on Friday, October 2, 2020, Mwale got 76 against 56 votes cast for Mudziwathu Community Radio Head of News Luciano Milala.

Out of 288 voting links sent to MISA Malawi eligible voters, 132 cast their votes.

Mwale takes the position from Times Group Senior Reporter Mandy Pondani, who has been elected unopposed for the position of Vice Chairperson.

Teresa Ndanga has also been maintained as the Chairperson for the next three years after going unopposed.

MISA Malawi has five NGC members. Three of the members, namely Chairperson, Vice Chairperson and Executive Member, are elected at an Annual General Meeting (AGM) and serves for a period of three years.

The other two members are co-opted based on their legal and financial background.

MISA Malawi Secretariat

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.