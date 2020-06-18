MISA Malawi launches digital platform to fight disinformation

in News and press statements

MISA Malawi would like to inform the membership, partners and all stakeholders that it has set up a Digital Disinformation Complaints (DCC) platform to address issues of false, inaccurate and misleading news or information in Malawi. The platform, called Real411, can be accessed on malawi.real411.org.

The platform allows the public to lodge complaints on alleged instances of disinformation in a transparent and accountable manner whilst protecting the complainants from harassment and intimidation by keeping their identities confidential.

The platform has been developed by Media Monitoring Africa (MMA) and allows the public to lodge complaints for verification by a group of professionals with expertise in media, law, and Information Technology. MISA Malawi has already set up a team of professionals who will be verifying the information.

The expert group will be working with MISA Malawi Secretariat to verify the complaint before making a final determination on whether the information is ‘fake’ or not.

Once the verification is complete, the complainant will be notified and the determination made public.

Complainants are required to submit their contact information such as name, email address and phone number in case the complaints committee and MISA Malawi Secretariat need more information.

Those who cannot access the Real411 Platform can send their complaints to +265 990 170 866 via WhatsApp or text message. The complainant should still provide their contact details.

MISA Malawi would like to urge the membership and all stakeholders, including members of the general public, to utilize the platform.

The platform has been established with funding from the Open Society Initiative for Southern Africa (OSISA).

Together we can fight fake and misleading information.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.