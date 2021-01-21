MISA Malawi mourns Rev. Semphere & Kenny Klips

Semphere and Wako: will always be in our hearts

in News

MISA Malawi joins the media fraternity in the country in mourning media champion and Malawi Presidential Debates Moderator Reverend Patrick Semphere and radio personality Kenny Wako popularly known as Kenny Klips.

Reverend Semphere and Wako died Thursday morning, January 21, 2021 in Lilongwe and Blantyre respectively.

Semphere succumbed to Covid-19 at Bwaila Hospital Isolation Centre in Lilongwe while Wako died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre after battling an illness for some months.

Until his passing, Reverend Semphere was the Chairperson of the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) and Managing Director of Dawn Consulting, his media and communication consultancy firm.

A seasoned media and communication specialist, Semphere moderated the 2019 and 2014 Malawi Presidential Debates.

He also served as Chairperson for Media Council of Malawi (MCM) between 2007 and 2014.

Reverend Semphere also served as Transworld Radio (Malawi) National Director for 8 years and helped in the development of several strategic plans and communications strategies for government agencies and non-governmental organizations.

He dedicated his life to the media and communication sector and worked hard to advocate for universal human rights. His passion for the media and human rights protection will always be in our hearts

Reverend Semphere, an ordained Word Alive Reverend, was one of the long-time MISA Malawi members and advised the Chapter’s National Governing Council and Secretariat where necessary.

Until his passing, Kenny Klips was an audio technician for Times Group.

Klips worked as a presenter and Deejay for FM Power 101 from 2001 and Joy Radio years later.

He will be remembered for giving up-and-coming musicians a chance to access the media and popularize their talent.

Klips was one of the brains behind malawimusic.com, an online music platform.

As an audio technician, Kenny Klips also helped a number of broadcasters perfect their voices for the broadcasting world.

Our condolences go to the Semphere and Wako families, the Malawi Human Rights Commission, Times Group and the entire media fraternity.

May the souls of Reverend Patrick Semphere and Kenny Wako rest in eternal peace.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

About MISA

The Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) was founded in 1996. Its work focuses on promoting, and advocating for, the unhindered enjoyment of freedom of expression, access to information and a free, independent, diverse and pluralistic media.