MISA Malawi mourns veteran broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma

MISA Malawi is deeply saddened with the untimely and shocking death of veteran broadcaster Maria Chidzanja Nkhoma who passed on in Lilongwe in the morning of Saturday, January 9, 2021.

She succumbed to Covid-19 at Kamuzu Central Hospital Covid-19 isolation centre.

Until her passing, Chidzanja Nkhoma was the head of the section on women and children at Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS).

Chidzanja Nkhoma was a source of knowledge and experience in broadcasting and will be remembered as an experienced and dedicated broadcaster and motherly figure to most journalists.

Born on August 9, 1952, Maria worked as a broadcaster for close to 39 years.

She joined Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) in March 1982 where she spent 12 years as a presenter, announcer and producer.

In 1994, Chidzanja Nkhoma joined Channel Africa, South Africa Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) international service where she worked for five years before going to United Kingdom and United States for further studies.

In 2003, she returned to Malawi and volunteered with the Catholic-owned Radio Alinafe for close to a year before joining ZBS on part-time basis. Chidzanja Nkhoma joined ZBS as a full-time employee in 2006.

Apart from being a broadcaster, she was a musician and stage-drama actor with huge interest in issues of women and children.

Chidzanja Nkhoma dedicated her life to journalism and her passion for the media sector will always be in our hearts.

Our condolences go to Chidzanja Nkhoma’s family, ZBS and the media fraternity.

May her soul rest in eternal peace.

Media contacts

MISA Malawi Chairperson Teresa Ndanga

Cell: +265 999 247 911 or email teresa.temweka@gmail.com

MISA Malawi National Director Aubrey Chikungwa

Cell: +265 999 327 311 or email info@misamalawi.org

